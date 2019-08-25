Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 22 minutes ago

Tiffany Young reveals her collaboration with Disney and performs 'Magnetic Moon' at D23 Expo

AKP STAFF

Tiffany Young has revealed her collaboration with Disney and has successfully finished performing at D23 Expo. 

Earlier today, she made a special appearance at Disneyland's D23 Expo in Anaheim California and performed her new single, 'Magnetic Moon', which was recently released on August 2. She also premiered her collaboration with Disney, a 'Magnetic Moon' candy apple, at the Expo. 

Disneyland is currently focusing on a new music initiative titled 'True Original Summer of Music' where artists can celebrate Mickey Mouse and all things Disney. Tiffany was the first K-Pop artist to be featured. 

Below is the photo of 'Magnetic Moon' candy apple. Are you all excited for Magnetic Moon Tour? 

Always thought she was such a talented performer but felt she often got overshadowed by the more popular members of her group. So happy to finally see her truly get her dues because she really does deserve it, she actually has yet to release a song that doesn't live up to peoples expectations of a veteran singer.

