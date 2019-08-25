Netizens name the idols whose fancams are worth watching even by non-biased fans

Netizens listed their favorite fancams of idols with non-biased views.
On August 24, a post from a community forum talked about the idols whose fancams are popular even among non-fans, or fans of other idols. The ones that made the list, according to the writer, were:
BTS' Jimin
BTS' Jungkook
Seventeen's Hoshi
NCT's Taeyong
NCT's Haechan
BLACKPINK's Rose
Red Velvet's Seulgi
TWICE's Sana
TWICE's Jihyo
(G)I-DLE's Soojin
ITZY's Yuna
In the comments section, netizens shared that they watched the fancams above and gave their approval. In addition to those idols, others also mentioned V, Shownu, Taemin, YooA, HyunA, Sunmi, and more.
What are some of your favorite fancams, excluding those of your bias group?
