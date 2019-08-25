Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Netizens name the idols whose fancams are worth watching even by non-biased fans

Netizens listed their favorite fancams of idols with non-biased views.

On August 24, a post from a community forum talked about the idols whose fancams are popular even among non-fans, or fans of other idols. The ones that made the list, according to the writer, were:

BTS' Jimin


BTS' Jungkook

Kang Daniel

Seventeen's Hoshi

NCT's Taeyong

NCT's Haechan

BLACKPINK's Rose

Red Velvet's Seulgi

TWICE's Sana

TWICE's Jihyo

(G)I-DLE's Soojin

ITZY's Yuna

In the comments section, netizens shared that they watched the fancams above and gave their approval. In addition to those idols, others also mentioned V, Shownu, Taemin, YooA, HyunA, Sunmi, and more.

What are some of your favorite fancams, excluding those of your bias group?

joanner221,996 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

The viral fan cam of EXID’s Hani 🔥

jin_sungmin411 pts 54 minutes ago
54 minutes ago

Jihyo's fancy fancam is amazing! I never realized how demanding the choreo was

