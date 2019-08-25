Heechul's mother wants her 37-year-old son to be married before he turns 40

Super Junior member Heechul's mother has joined the famous SBS variety program.

On the August 25th episode of 'My Little Old Boy' (aka. 'My Ugly Duckling'), Super Junior's Heechul (37) and his mother officially joined the team as permanent cast members. During the program, the mothers watched Heechul live out an ordinary day of his life, which was mostly him remaining at home to watch Chinese dramas and play e-games alone.

Watching his son, Heechul's mother confessed that she wishes for him to get married soon, ideally before his age of forty. "You turn forty to fifty in a blink of an eye," she shared.

She also talked about how Heechul's cleanliness and love for games started as a little boy. Whenever Heechul got something dirty on his hands, he would follow his mother around until it was wiped clean, and whenever it was exam day at school, Heechul would rejoice because school would end early and he could come home to play video games.

When MC Seo Jang Hoon commented that Heechul still acts like a seventeen-year-old boy, Heechul's mother lamented and wished that her son would move on with his life.