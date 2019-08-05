BTOB's Sungjae & his friends from 'Pretty 95s' to guest on 'Idol Room'

According to reports on August 6, the cast members of Cube TV's ongoing variety series 'Pretty 95s' will be attending a recording for JTBC's 'Idol Room' today!

As many of you know, 'Pretty 95s' started off as a variety show planned by BTOB's maknae Sungjae, who has always wanted to star in a variety show with his 1995-line friends including TEEN TOP's Ricky, former Boyfriend members Youngmin, Kwangmin, and Minwoo, plus model Baek Kyung Do.

These 6 1995-line best friends will be appearing as guests on an upcoming episode of 'Idol Room' in order to showcase just how great their chemistry is, even outside of their reality show. It'll also be interesting to see BTOB's Sungjae reunite with 'Idol Room' MCs Jung Hyung Don and Defconn!

Fans can catch 'Idol Room' featuring the 'Pretty 95s' boys this coming August 20!