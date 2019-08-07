Krystal is chic and sophisticated in cuts for Urbanlike

Krystal is the epitome of a chic and sophisticated goddess in her latest photoshoot.

Magazine Urbanworks released the following pictures that Krystal took with them to celebrate her tenth anniversary in the entertainment industry following her debut at age 16. Although there are no fancy props, lighting, or outfits, Krystal gives off an elegant vibe with her chic expressions.

Krystal is currently gearing up for her next production after taking a break following the end of her last drama 'Player'. She also participated in an interview with the magazine about her career and what she finds important to her that will be released mid-August.

Check out the rest of the photos below.