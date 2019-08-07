Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

35

3

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 14 hours ago

'Produce X 101' trainee Lee Se Jin spotted volunteering for abandoned animals

AKP STAFF

Fans are praising Lee Se Jin for his volunteer work with abandoned animals. 

The former 'Produce X 101' trainee barely missed the cut to be in X1 but he's still pursuing his best life. Volunteer organization 'youumbba' posted pictures on their Instagram account showing pictures from their last event and sharp-eyed netizens noticed that Lee Se Jin was part of the bunch!

Lee Se Jin diligently working with fellow members at an event in Kyunggido. The volunteers were doing repair work for an animal care facility to prepare for the upcoming typhoon. The weather was very hot which resulted in fewer volunteers coming out, but Lee Se Jin made sure to help the best he could. 

  1. misc.
1 3,061 Share 92% Upvoted

-1

thealigirl81,252 pts 5 hours ago 0
5 hours ago

a legit angel

Share
UP10TION
UP10TION reveal starry schedule for comeback!
17 minutes ago   0   635
SHINee, Taemin
SHINee's Taemin drops 'Famous' performance MV
31 minutes ago   1   606
The Rose
The Rose go on a search in 'Red' MV teaser
33 minutes ago   0   319

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND