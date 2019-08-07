'Produce X 101' trainee Lee Se Jin spotted volunteering for abandoned animals

Fans are praising Lee Se Jin for his volunteer work with abandoned animals.

The former 'Produce X 101' trainee barely missed the cut to be in X1 but he's still pursuing his best life. Volunteer organization 'youumbba' posted pictures on their Instagram account showing pictures from their last event and sharp-eyed netizens noticed that Lee Se Jin was part of the bunch!

Lee Se Jin diligently working with fellow members at an event in Kyunggido. The volunteers were doing repair work for an animal care facility to prepare for the upcoming typhoon. The weather was very hot which resulted in fewer volunteers coming out, but Lee Se Jin made sure to help the best he could.