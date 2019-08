According to reports on August 22, Wanna One member/solo artist Kim Jae Hwan will be releasing an indie ballad collaboration track with female vocalist Stella Jang!

The collaboration single, titled "September Vacance" will combine the two sweet artists' voices into one for a melodic ballad. The MV for "September Vecance" will feature April's Naeun and actor Bae Hyun Sung.

Look forward to the full collaboration single and MV, set for release this August 26 at 6 PM KST!