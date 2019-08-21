Red Velvet's Seulgi & DEAN strut with confidence in latest 'Converse One Star' CFs

'Converse' will be releasing a new, Seoul-based collection this August, the 'Converse One Star Hanbyeol' line!

Set for release this August 31 in celebration of Seoul's evolving street culture and fashion, the 'Converse One Star Hanbyeol' line accentuates confidence in oneself. The brand's current endorsement models Red Velvet's Seulgi and DEAN perfectly demonstrate what it means to strut with all the confidence of the world in their latest CFs, which you can check out above and below!

