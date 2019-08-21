TOMORROW x TOGETHER announce their new official fanclub name!

Rookie boy group TOMORROW x TOGETHER has selected their new, official fanclub name!

Previously, TOMORROW x TOGETHER chose the name 'Young One' to represent their fans. However, conflicts between fans of Girls' Generation member/solo artist Tiffany Young led the rookie boy group to choose a new fanclub name, and now it's finally here!

From now on, TXT fans will be called "MOA"! The name is short for "Moments Of Alwaysness", meaning "all of the moments that TXT and fans spend together always" as well as "the moments that the TXT members and fans collect to form one dream".

Do you like TOMORROW x TOGETHER's new fanclub name?