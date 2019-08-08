Chuseok special '2019 ISAC' announces this year's MCs including Jun Hyun Moo, Leeteuk, Dahyun, & more

MBC's upcoming Chuseok special '2019 Idol Star Athletics Championship' will be hosted by main MCs Jun Hyun Moo, Super Junior's Leeteuk, and TWICE's Dahyun!

Under the theme of the '10th Festival' in light of 'ISAC's 10th anniversary this year, this year's games will include classic events like track and field, archery, and free kick shootouts as well as some new events like horseback riding, wrestling, e-sports, and baseball pitch throws.

In addition to the event's main MCs, NCT's Haechan and Momoland's JooE will be appearing as floor MCs to cover each sporting competition up close. For this year's fun-filled mini games corners in between official competition games, Oh My Girl's Seunghee and Cosmic Girls's Soobin will be bringing their cheers as special MCs.

Stay tuned for the upcoming Chuseok special '2019 Idol Star Athletics Championship', coming the 2nd weekend of September!



