Kim Go Eun says she is close to Goblin co-stars + still contacts them

Kim Go Eun made a huge impression after appearing on popular drama 'Goblin' three years ago, and it seems like the friendships she built with her co-stars are still going strong. 

The actress appeared on the August 15 broadcast of 'Happy Together 4', where host Jo Se Ho said both Lee Dong Wook and Gong Yoo asked him to look after her on the show. Kim Go Eun stated that she is almost like a sibling to former co-stars Lee Dong Wook, Gong Yoo, and Yoo In Na, stating that it is easy to open up her heart to others. She stated that both her male co-stars have a mischievous side to them. 

Do you want to see a sequel of 'Goblin' come out? 

