f(x)'s Victoria makes an Instagram post stating that Hong Kong belongs to China

Many Chinese K-pop stars are speaking out about the protests in Hong Kong, and f(x)'s Victoria has made an Instagram post regarding the issue as well.

The popular star recently made a post on Weibo supporting the One China Policy, and she reiterated her stance again with an Instagram post on August 15 with the caption "I love China and I love Hong Kong. Hong Kong is a part of China."







Many Chinese Kpop stars are receiving negative attention for their statements, especially those who are from Hong Kong and Taiwan such as GOT7's Jackson and Lai Kuan Lin. What do you think of this situation?



