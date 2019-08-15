Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

3

3

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

FANATICS wow fans with girl group dance medley featuring TWICE, Red Velvet, and more

AKP STAFF


FANATICS is definitely a rookie girl group to keep your eye on! The group recently appeared on a broadcast of 'Idol Radio' where they show off their charisma and dance skills. 

The girls cover multiple songs from different top girl groups including Red Velvet, (G)I-DLE, TWICE, Momoland, and Girls' Generation. The dance medley allowed the members to not only showcase their clean dance moves but also their individual charms as they embodied different concepts.

Check out the footage below. 

  1. FANATICS
0 1,286 Share 50% Upvoted
BTS, V
BTS V and Yeontan want to join The #Vimpsons
2 hours ago   7   4,460
BTS, V
BTS V and Yeontan want to join The #Vimpsons
2 hours ago   7   4,460
BTS, V
BTS V and Yeontan want to join The #Vimpsons
2 hours ago   7   4,460

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND