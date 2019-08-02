Kathryn Prescott posts chummy pictures with Henry + tells Kian84 that she's taken

Actress Kathryn Prescott caught the attention of many Korean viewers after appearing on 'I Live Alone' as Henry's friend and this adorable photo she posted definitely shows off her close relationship with him.



The photo shows the two of them riding a bicycle cart next to a river.

The panelists teased Henry a lot during last week's broadcast, stating that the two looked like a couple. Unfortunately for Henry, Kathryn stated on the broadcast through a phone call that they were definitely just friends when Kian84 asked if there was something going on. Kathryn is apparently already in a relationship, but we're sure Henry will find love as well with his talent and charm.

