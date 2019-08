Most-streamed girl groups on Spotify for the month of July

July is already over and it’s time to take a look at the most-streamed girl groups on Spotify. Girl groups have been absolutely killing it this year with their new songs. Check out some of the most listened to groups for the month of July!

10. IZ*ONE - 1.17 million streams





9. GFriend - 1.19 million streams





8. EXID - 1.32 million streams





7. ITZY - 1.44 million streams





6. MOMOLAND - 1.45 million streams





5. MAMAMOO - 1.58 million streams





4. (G)-IDLE - 2.78 million streams





3. Red Velvet - 3.08 million streams





2. TWICE - 3.27 million streams





1. BLACKPINK - 11.11 million streams