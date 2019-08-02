Wanna One promises to meet every year on August 7 + will face heavy consequences if they miss the meeting

Wanna One has promised each other that they would meet every year and those who can't keep their promises will face extreme punishment.

Many fans are experiencing nostalgia now that X1 is about to debut, and miss Wanna One after they disbanded in January of this year. A clip of Lai Kuan Lin on 'Happy Together 4' has been circling the internet forums, where he says that they promised that they "would retire from the industry if they couldn't come to their annual meeting held on their debut anniversary (August 7), and the person who made the most money that year has to pay for dinner."





With 5 days left until August 7, fans are excited to see whether the group comes together for their first reunion.

