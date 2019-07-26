Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Henry hangs out with actress Kathryn Prescott + gets teased about having feelings for her

Henry and Kathryn Prescott showed off their close friendship on MBC's 'I Live Alone'.

On the July 26 broadcast, Henry showed the English actress around Yangpyung. The two became close friends after filming the movie 'A Dog's Journey'

The panel members continuously teaser Henry about Kathryn, saying they seemed very much like a couple. Kian84 remarked that the photos Henry and Kathryn took together were "photos that your ex-girlfriend posts on SNS with her new boyfriend."

Although Henry vehemently denied this fact, the panelists couldn't help but continue to tease him. Check out the clips below.

