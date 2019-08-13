Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

3

0

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 15 minutes ago

Joy is the epitome of charm and grace in individual teaser images for 'The ReVe Festival: Day 2'

AKP STAFF

Red Velvet's Joy is truly a good representative of a stellar visual member.

Gearing up for Red Velvet's comeback mini-album 'The ReVe Festival: 2', Joy shows off her feminine charm in two different outfits. In one, Joy wears an all-pink ensemble featuring a cowboy hat with a pink minidress. Her entire look is classy and feminine. The second outfit is a simple green checkered dress that shows off Joy's more innocent side as she lies on the grass snacking on apples.

What do you think of Red Velvet's comeback concept so far? 

  1. Red Velvet
0 454 Share 100% Upvoted
AOA, Jimin
AOA's Jimin surprises fans with new hairstyle
2 hours ago   7   7,127
AOA, Jimin
AOA's Jimin surprises fans with new hairstyle
2 hours ago   7   7,127

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND