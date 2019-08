Woollim recently debuted their newest girl group, Rocket Punch, but it seems like they may have another group in-store as well!

The label released a mysterious teaser image with the words 'W Project 4' written on it. Many netizens are speculating that Woollim is preparing a boy group due to the teaser image's dark colors. Others are speculating that W Project 4 may have some sort of connection with possible 'Produce X 101' group, BY9.

What do you think this teaser means?