Block B's U-Kwon updates fans on his relationship with Jun Sun Hye

Block B's U-Kwon updated fans on his relationship with Jun Sun Hye.



On the August 13th episode of 'Gaeddong's Philosophy', U-Kwon revealed, "I've dated her since I was 20 years old, and we're a 9-year couple." Fellow guest Yewon expressed, "Does that mean that you started dating when you began promoting with Block B," and U-Kwon responded, "We started dating one month after I debuted."



He continued, "At first, we dated secretly. The label people and a few of my fans knew. After a year, I revealed, 'I'm dating a person like this,'" sharing he and Jun Sun Hye are still together after 9 years.



