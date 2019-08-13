Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej

Block B's U-Kwon updates fans on his relationship with Jun Sun Hye

Block B's U-Kwon updated fans on his relationship with Jun Sun Hye.

On the August 13th episode of 'Gaeddong's Philosophy', U-Kwon revealed, "I've dated her since I was 20 years old, and we're a 9-year couple." Fellow guest Yewon expressed, "Does that mean that you started dating when you began promoting with Block B," and U-Kwon responded, "We started dating one month after I debuted."

He continued, "At first, we dated secretly. The label people and a few of my fans knew. After a year, I revealed, 'I'm dating a person like this,'" sharing he and Jun Sun Hye are still together after 9 years.  

dooda630
50 minutes ago

The only loyal person I know. Please stay like this. I lost faith in true love so his relationship keeps me hoping that love isn’t always a lie. May their their relationship be blessed

