Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Highlight's Doojoon spotted hosting a cooking variety show hosted by the ROK Army, 'Top Chef Army'!

Highlight's Doojoon is greeting viewers from the military - as the host of 'Top Chef Army'!

On August 2, the ROK Army aired episode 1 of a cooking variety show dedicated for soldiers, titled 'Top Chef Army'. The program is hosted by none other than a currently serving soldier, Doojoon, as well as female comedian Kang Min Kyung. The program aims to share healthy and delicious recipes that soldiers can enjoy during their time in the military, so that they can be stronger and happier in order to serve the nation. 

You can watch the full 1st episode of 'Top Chef Army' below! Meanwhile, Highlight's Doojoon enlisted as an acive duty soldier back in July of last year. 

