WINNER's Kim Jin Woo lounges back in chic solo debut concept poster

WINNER's Kim Jin Woo will be the death of all Inner Circles out there, as his solo debut approaches closer and closer!

The WINNER member has released his first official concept poster for his solo debut, which has so far been labeled simply 'Upcoming August Issue'. YG Entertainment has still yet to announce the full release date of Kim Jin Woo's solo album, but in the meantime, fans can still enjoy all of the chic, deadly teasers!

Meanwhile, Kim Jin Woo will be the third member of WINNER to make his solo debut this August, 5 years after his debut in the idol group.