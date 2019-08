According to reports on August 3, 'Produce X 101's winning boy group X1 will carry out filming for their debut MV this weekend.

After completing their jacket photoshoot back on July 31, the X1 members are scheduled to film their debut MV on August 4, ahead of their full debut on August 27. Along with the release of their 1st mini album 'Quantum Leap', X1 will be holding a debut show-con at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.





Are you excited for X1's debut?