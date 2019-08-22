EXO's Baekhyun, Kim Jong Kook, and more to feature in new JTBC variety show 'Five Cranky Brothers'

EXO's Baekhyun, Kim Jong Kook, Seo Jang Hoon, Joo Woo Jae, and g.o.d's Park Joon Hyung are set tofeature in the upcoming JTBC variety show 'Five Cranky Brothers'.



On August 22, JTBC revealed 'Five Cranky Brothers' will be airing its pilot episode during the Chuseok holiday, which is usually the time networks tend to air TV pilots and gauge viewer reception in South Korea. The upcoming variety show centers around the 5 "cranky" and unique cast members as they gather together to talk about life.



Seo Jang Hoon, Park Joon Hyung, and Kim Jong Kook will provide an older perspective as the "hyung" line, while Baekhyun and Joo Woo Jae are expected to give a younger take on topics.



Does this sound like a show you'd be interested in?