Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

1

0

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 25 minutes ago

EXO's Baekhyun, Kim Jong Kook, and more to feature in new JTBC variety show 'Five Cranky Brothers'

AKP STAFF

EXO's Baekhyun, Kim Jong Kook, Seo Jang HoonJoo Woo Jae, and g.o.d's Park Joon Hyung are set tofeature in the upcoming JTBC variety show 'Five Cranky Brothers'.

On August 22, JTBC revealed 'Five Cranky Brothers' will be airing its pilot episode during the Chuseok holiday, which is usually the time networks tend to air TV pilots and gauge viewer reception in South Korea. The upcoming variety show centers around the 5 "cranky" and unique cast members as they gather together to talk about life.

Seo Jang Hoon, Park Joon Hyung, and Kim Jong Kook will provide an older perspective as the "hyung" line, while Baekhyun and Joo Woo Jae are expected to give a younger take on topics.

Does this sound like a show you'd be interested in?

  1. EXO
  2. Baekhyun
  3. Park Joon Hyung
  4. Seo Jang Hoon
  5. Kim Jong Kook
  6. JOO-WOO-JAE
1 961 Share 100% Upvoted

0

piesma78 pts 9 minutes ago 0
9 minutes ago

Baekhyun and Jong kook would be ultimate duo to watch together 😋 they are exactly opposite 😂 I wish they leave Baek free and let his extreme humour come out.. He will be another Kim Heechul to pull the f*** out of the guests and his co-artists.. I can't just wait😍😍😍 love you Baek ❤❤

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND