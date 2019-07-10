Goo Hye Sun reveals how her new novel reflects her dating days with Ahn Jae Hyun

On July 10, Goo Hye Sun sat down with press for a roundtable interview in light of the release of her new novel, 'Tears Are Heart-Shaped'!

The new, romantic comedy novel tells the story of a woman with an extremely unpredictable personality named So Joo, and a man who can't help but become sucked into So Joo's undeniable charms, named Sang Sik. The story is inspired by Goo Hye Sun's real-life dating experiences.

During the roundtable interview, Goo Hye Sun revealed that she and her husband Ahn Jae Hyun know each other's entire dating history. She shared, "I know everything about his dating history. After reading my novel, he said, 'I've had a similar experience'." Goo Hye Sun also added, "When I first met Ahn Jae Hyun, I felt that I just met someone whom I could not handle. He was so much more unique a person than I was. He was strange and odd. When we were dating, Ahn Jae Hyun was like a newborn baby, a clean person who seemed like he had never dated anyone in his life before. I liked that about him. I like people who are pure and unblemished. He was so clear. To the point where I thought, 'Is he stupid?'. He was always smiling idiotically. But now, he's become very tainted. There was a time when he was like that..."

Regarding the 3rd year of their married life, Goo Hye Sun remarked, "Up until about a year after we got married, it still felt similar to when we dated. But now, it's just like, 'Oh there's someone else living in my house'," causing laughter.

