Ahn Jae Hyun's ads for cosmetics brand Merbliss to be deleted

Cosmetics brand Merbliss is cutting ties with 2-year endorsement model Ahn Jae Hyun.



The very public back-and-forth Ahn Jae Hyun and Goo Hye Sun recently had on their divorce seems to have had a negative effect on both their reputations as his advertisements for wedding-themed cosmetics brand Merbliss will be deleted.



On August 22, Merbliss announced on Instagram, "We're unable to hide our shock about Ahn Jae Hyun's divorce controversy and the disclosure on social media. Regarding this, we sincerely apologize to our customers who trusted our brand and purchased from us. As a brand with a wedding theme, Merbliss pursues love and happiness. When we signed with Ahn Jae Hyun 2 years ago, we believed his image as a newlywed romanticist fit the direction our brand was going. After the expiration of our contract, we extended it and maintained the relationship for 2 years."



The company continued, "We believe the recent issues around Ahn Jae Hyun and Goo Hye Sun's controversial divorce is very different from what we pursue. Because of this, we'll be halting all of our advertisements and content featuring Ahn Jae Hyun, and the advertisements and content that were previously posted will be deleted in order."

