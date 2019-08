Immediately after earlier reports that Ahn Jae Hyun is currently preparing to reveal an entire Kakao Talk conversation between him and Goo Hye Sun, the actress spoke up with a brief new comment via her Instagram.

She wrote, "I don't even use Kakao Talk~ Stop with the useless preparations. You traitor."

Yesterday on August 21, Goo Hye Sun also posted a lengthy letter claiming her side of the story to Ahn Jae Hyun's recent statement.