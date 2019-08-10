Former 'Produce X 101' trainees Kim Min Gyu & Lee Se Jin come support Lee Jin Hyuk at his solo fan meeting

Former trainees from 'Produce X 101' have supported Lee Jin Hyuk's individual activity.

On August 10, Lee Jin Hyuk -- originally Wei from UP10TION -- held his completely sold-out solo fan meeting 'T.Y.F.L'. Among the attendees of the event were Lee Jin Hyuk's close friends and former alumni of the same 'Produce' season: Kim Min Gyu and Lee Se Jin!

Although these three boys could not made it to the program's final line-up, they are now focused on their own individual activities with support from each other. Kim Min Gyu, signed to Jellyfish Entertainment, has already received endorsement love calls from 6 different companies, while Lee Se Jin, signed to iMe Korea, has also announced his solo fan meeting, set to take place on August 18.

On Kim Min Gyu's personal Instagram, he wrote: "Our charismatic admiral Jin Hyuk hyung, congratulations on your fan meeting haha p.s. also, I went to support him with our poet Se Jin hyung."

Lee Se Jin also took to Instagram and posted the following: "Jin Hyuk, you've worked hard for your fan meeting~~~".

Lee Jin Hyuk himself has also thanked his two friends for coming to the event.

Congratulations to the success of the boys' continued activities!

