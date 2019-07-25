Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Eliminated 'Produce X 101' contestant Kim Min Kyu has already received 6 CF love calls

AKP STAFF

Kim Min Kyu barely missed the cut to be an X1 member at 12th place on 'Produce X 101' but his massive popularity is apparent as he's already received 6 CF love calls! 

Apparently, makeup, fast food, and beverage brands marketing to younger audiences have been contacting the Jellyfish Entertainment trainee hoping that he can represent their products.

A representative from one of the brands hinted that "it is likely that you may see Kim Min Kyu in a CF before he debuts as an artist." 

Many fans are happy to hear that Min Kyu is doing well despite his elimination and hope to see him get more opportunities. 

If Min Kyu had been a part of X1 he definitely would've been assigned the visual position

