Eliminated 'Produce X 101' contestant Kim Min Kyu has already received 6 CF love calls

Kim Min Kyu barely missed the cut to be an X1 member at 12th place on 'Produce X 101' but his massive popularity is apparent as he's already received 6 CF love calls!

Apparently, makeup, fast food, and beverage brands marketing to younger audiences have been contacting the Jellyfish Entertainment trainee hoping that he can represent their products.

A representative from one of the brands hinted that "it is likely that you may see Kim Min Kyu in a CF before he debuts as an artist."

Many fans are happy to hear that Min Kyu is doing well despite his elimination and hope to see him get more opportunities.