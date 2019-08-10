NCT Dream's Jaemin and Jeno share extra footage from their 'Battle Trip' vacation

The two 'Dreamies' have shared more photos and a video from their brief seaside vacation.

On August 10, KBS2's 'Battle Trip' aired NCT Dream Jaemin and Jeno's travels in the Busan area where they enjoyed many water activities such as jet surfing and cruising. From eating raw octopus to admiring the Gwangan Bridge, the boys displayed another unique side to themselves through this episode.

