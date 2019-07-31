UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk immediately sells out all seats to his 1st solo fan meeting 'T.Y.F.L'

UP10TION member and former 'Produce X 101' contestant Lee Jin Hyuk has sold out all seats to his 1st ever solo fan meeting, 'T.Y.F.L'!

According to TOP Media on August 1, tickets for Lee Jin Hyuk's upcoming fan meeting went on sale via Yes24 and Interpark on July 31 at 8 PM KST. Both ticketing sites suffered from server freezes as an overwhelming number of fans tried to get tickets, and all seats were sold out immediately. The label will be considering opening up restricted-view sections at the Peace Hall in Kyunghee University, due to fans' demands.

Lee Jin Hyuk's 'T.Y.F.L' fan meeting takes place on August 10 at 6 PM KST.



