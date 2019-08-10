Movie 'Exit' hits 5 million admissions at the box office in 11 days

Summer action film 'Exit' has hit 5 million admission at the box office.

Just eleven days after its premiere, 'Exit' has garnered over 5 million ticket sales in total. The film had initially surpassed 1 million admissions after its 3rd day, 2 million on its 4th day, 3 million on its 6th day, and now 5 million on its 11th day since the release.

To celebrate the feat, main stars of the film, including Girls' Generation's YoonA and Jo Jung Suk, have posed with signs that say: "Thanks to the no-exit love that you guys have shown for 'Exit', the movie has now surpassed 5 million admissions~" (YoonA), "Thank you to all 5 million audience members of 'Exit'!" (Jo Jung Suk), and more.

Congratulations to the team!