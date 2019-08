B.I.G member Benji will be debuting solo with the release of his 1st digital single, "Telephone"!

In his latest set of teaser images below, Benji turns into a moody musician with stark, turquoise hair, posing against a grungy, gray cityscape. "Telephone" will mark Benji's first ever official solo release in 5 years, since he debuted with B.I.G in 2014.

Stay tuned for "Telephone", dropping on August 29 at 12 PM KST!