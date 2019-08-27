BTS win 'Best Group' & 'Best K-Pop' at the 2019 'MTV VMAs'!

On August 26, MTV launched its annual 2019 'Video Music Awards' at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey!

For this year's 'MTV VMA's, K-Pop received its very own category with the following nominees: BTS, BLACKPINK, MONSTA X, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, NCT 127, and EXO. The winners of the first ever 'Best K-Pop' award this year went to BTS, with their hit song "Boy With Luv" feat. Halsey!

The boys of BTS were also nominated for these other hot categories at the MTV VMA's, including 'Best Group' which also included BLACKPINK, 'Best Choreography', 'Best Art Direction', and 'Best Collaboration'. Among the nominations, the group clenched the win for 'Best Group' - earning them two 'VMA' trophies for the night!

Congratulations! Check out all of the winners from this year's 'MTV VMA's, here.