Yulhee tells Minhwan not to become too good looking on 'Mr. House Husband'

Yulhee loves her husband no matter what he looks like!

On the July 10 broadcast of 'Mr. House Husband', Yulhee's father announced that he would be going on a diet. In order to support him, Yulhee and Minhwan worked out with him as well. However, this shortly stopped when Minhwan's mother brought over delicious braised ribs and kimchee which everyone ate.

While eating, Minhwan's mother criticized Minhwan for not supporting Yulhee's father in working out but Yulhee cutely said "he doesn't need to lose weight. If he becomes too good looking it'll be big trouble." Minhwan answered back saying that he still needed to lose weight.

