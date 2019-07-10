Kyla throws shade at Pledis + reveals she'll address what happened to PRISTIN in a YouTube video

Kyla recently revealed on her Instagram that she is not happy with the way Pledis managed things.

The former PRISTIN member posted answers to a Q&A session via stories on her personal Instagram account. When asked if she will reveal the details behind the whole story of PRISTIN's disbandment, Kyla replied that she plans to address it in her first YouTube video. It appears Kyla will be opening a YouTube channel soon.





She also says that being a trainee is worth it if you have a company who supports you, implying that Pledis didn't do that for her.

What do you think?