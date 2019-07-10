Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Kyla throws shade at Pledis + reveals she'll address what happened to PRISTIN in a YouTube video

Kyla recently revealed on her Instagram that she is not happy with the way Pledis managed things.

The former PRISTIN member posted answers to a Q&A session via stories on her personal Instagram account. When asked if she will reveal the details behind the whole story of PRISTIN's disbandment, Kyla replied that she plans to address it in her first YouTube video. It appears Kyla will be opening a YouTube channel soon.


She also says that being a trainee is worth it if you have a company who supports you, implying that Pledis didn't do that for her.

What do you think? 

staytiny19 pts 9 minutes ago
9 minutes ago

SMH. So basically don't become a trainee in Pledis? People wanna be rich but not do the work to get there :/

I'm looking forward to the first vid Kyla 😞✊ <3

KatM16 pts 11 minutes ago
11 minutes ago

I'M READY, KYLA

