Lovelyz's Jiae states that she doesn't diet + needs to be healthy to be in a girl group

Lovelyz's Jiae is going against the curve and stated her opinions on dieting and health.

Both Jiae and Soo Jung appeared in a photoshoot and interview for bnt where they revealed that the group is preparing for their upcoming concert 'Once Upon a Time'. Both girls talked about their promotions, dreams, and how the members got along incredibly well.

Jiae made one interesting point in her interview when she stated that she doesn't diet. Ever since the group started promoting their song "Destiny" Jiae stopped dieting and stated that she believes you must be healthy in order to pursue this line of work.

We fully support girl group members in their pursuit of health! Check out the rest of the photoshoot cuts below.