Yoochun officially banned from appearing on MBC after drug use controversy

Yoochun has been officially banned from appearing on MBC after his drug use controversy.



On July 9, a rep from MBC confirmed the former JYJ member was banned from the network during his police investigation on May 15. The rep stated, "Park Yoochun hasn't appeared on any MBC shows for many years. It looks like his appearance has officially been banned after this recent drug case caused societal trouble and his imprisonment due to the drug investigation."



As previously reported, Yoochun was fined an amount of 1.4 million KRW ($1184.97 USD) and 10 months in prison if he violates any additional laws within a 2-year probation period. He also announced his retirement from the entertainment industry this past April.

