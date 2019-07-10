Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

T-ara's Jiyeon impresses with her attempt at 'Bottle Cap Challenge'

T-ara's Jiyeon impressed with her attempt at the 'Bottle Cap Challenge'.

People all over the globe have been trying to kick off bottle caps, and Jiyeon posted her own attempt on Instagram on July 10. As you can see below, the T-ara member makes an impressive try, and you can check out whether she succeeds.

In other news, Jiyeon is starring in KBS2's upcoming mystery rom-com 'Let Me Hear Your Song', which premieres on July 29 KST.

jiyeonina1 pt 10 minutes ago 0
10 minutes ago

Jiyeon the best

taichou_san825 pts 36 minutes ago 0
36 minutes ago

well jiyeon is good at taekwondo iirc...so that thing just piece of cake for her xD

