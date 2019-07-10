T-ara's Jiyeon impresses with her attempt at 'Bottle Cap Challenge'

T-ara's Jiyeon impressed with her attempt at the 'Bottle Cap Challenge'.
People all over the globe have been trying to kick off bottle caps, and Jiyeon posted her own attempt on Instagram on July 10. As you can see below, the T-ara member makes an impressive try, and you can check out whether she succeeds.
In other news, Jiyeon is starring in KBS2's upcoming mystery rom-com 'Let Me Hear Your Song', which premieres on July 29 KST.
