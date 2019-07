The bottle cap challenge has been all the rage lately and even Korean stars have been partaking in it! However, Yoo Byung Jae and his manager failed hilariously at it and drew a lot of laughs from netizens.

Yoo Byung Jae uploaded a video of him and his manager trying to execute the bottle cap challenge on July 9. The comedian placed the bottle on his head and gets nailed in the head by his manager who failed to hit the bottle.

Check out the hilarious video below.