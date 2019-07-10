Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Adorable dog charged with being too cute and hogging exercise machine

With all the scandals and bad news coming from the Korean entertainment industry, it's good to have some positive news once in a while and this fluffy creature succeeded in delivering smiles on people's faces.

Images of the fluffy dog have been circling online communities and netizens cannot hold back their affection. 

This happy puppy was spotted hogging the leg of an exercise machine in a park with a delighted expression on its face. It was reported that citizens who came to the park to work out were unable to do so because their hearts were stopped by all the cuteness. 

It seems like the dog has no intention of sharing the machine with anyone else and is having a blast! 

BetterToBeHeld307
36 minutes ago

Don't care if it's news or not, that puppy is freaking cute!

ms_yannaz
1 hour ago

Too Cute.. 💋

💋

