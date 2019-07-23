'World Klass's 14th trainee Jungsang impresses with his charisma in profile photo

The 14th trainee of Mnet's 'World Klass' is wowing with his gentle charisma, even before the survival show officially begins.

Jungsang from Korea specializes in rap and acting, sporting a gentle expression in reddish hair and a stylish, all-black outfit. With only 6 more trainees left to be revealed, Mnet's global boy group survival show 'World Klass' is edging closer and closer to its premiere this September. Among the 20 male contestants on the show, only 10 will be selected to debut in a worldwide K-Pop group called TOO (Ten Oriented Orchestra).



Have you been keeping up with the profiles of the 'World Klass' trainees?