Former TraxX guitarist Jungmo has returned as a solo singer/song-writer with his brand new single, "Peach"!

In "Peach", Jungmo's former labelmate as well as former roommate Henry features on the violin, adding a touch of elegance to Jungmo's lovely, acoustic-style solo debut single. The MV for "Peach" was produced by Super Junior's Shindong, featuring an actress who will make you crave peaches this summer!

Check out the simple, summery MV above.