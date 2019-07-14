WINNER's Kang Seung Yoon asks fans to be more mindful of others' safety while taking airport photos

Kang Seung Yoon is speaking out to fans who take photos and video of WINNER at the airport.

On July 14, shortly after departing from Korea's Incheon Airport, the WINNER leader took to his personal Twitter account to write a brief note to fans, reading:





"Fans who come to the airport! Many fans are able to enjoy the awesome and beautiful accounts you leave after taking photos and video, so I am always very grateful for that! However, I am not the only one who uses the airport! There have been many times when fans looking into their camera or cellphone while its pointed at us and walking [at the same time] appeared to be dangerous. So I kindly ask you to follow airport rules when taking photos, so that others using the airport do not get hurt or are made uncomfortable. Thank you always."



Meanwhile, WINNER recently appeared as musical guests at Seoul's 2019 'Water Bomb Festival.'

Check out the original tweet below!

공항에 오시는 팬 여러분!! 여러분이 찍어주시는 사진과 영상 덕분에 또 많은 팬분들이 좋아해주시고 멋지고 예쁜 기록들을 남겨주시는 것에 항상 너무나 감사합니다! 하지만 공항은 저희만 사용하는 공간이 아닙니다! 저희를 향한 카메라 혹은 휴대폰만 보시고 걸어가시는 모습이 위험해 보일 때가 — official_yoon_ (@official_yoon_) July 14, 2019