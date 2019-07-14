GetWellSoonJackson trends on Twitter as fancams capture GOT7's Jackson experiencing back pain at recent concert

GOT7 fans all around the world are expressing concern in response to fancam footage taken of member Jackson at the group's recent Mexico City concert.

During the July 13 stop of their world tour, the rapper was seen stopping mid-performance to walk to another part of the stage, visually experiencing back pain as he crouched behind a speaker. Eyewitness accounts from fans, as well as various video recordings of the moment, began spreading across social media, and soon enough, the hashtag '#GetWellSoonJackson' was trending worldwide.

Later in the same show, the members took to the stage without Jackson, yet member Yugyeom told fans not to worry and assured them that Jackson was alright.

Meanwhile, JYP Entertainment has yet to release any statement regarding the idol's condition.