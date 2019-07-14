Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 day ago

G-FRIEND wins #1 on 'Inkigayo' + performances from Kim Chung Ha, SF9, (G)I-DLE, and more!

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols, along with actress Shin Eun Soo, Seventeen's Mingyu, solo artist Lim Ji Min, and VERIVERY's Kangmin!

On this episode, EXO's Baekhyun and BIGFLO's Euijin made their solo debuts with "UN Village" and "Insomnia," respectively. Nature returned with "I'm So Pretty," G-FRIEND returned with "Fever," Ha Sung Woon returned with "Blue," 1Team returned with "Rolling Rolling," Ben returned with "Thank You For Goodbye," and Parc Jae Jung made his comeback with "If Only."

As for the winner, Jang Hye Jin & Yoon Min Soo, G-FRIEND, and Kim Chung Ha were this week's nominees. In the end, G-FRIEND won with their song "Fever," making it their sixth music show win for the single overall.

Check out this week's performances below!

[DEBUT: EXO's Baekhyun]

[COMEBACK: Nature]

[COMEBACK: G-FRIEND]

[COMEBACK: Ha Sung Woon]

[COMEBACK: Ben]

[Kim Chung Ha]

[(G)I-DLE]

[fromis_9]

[SF9]

  1. Ben
  2. Euijin
  3. Baekhyun
  4. GFriend (Girlfriend)
  5. Nature
  6. Parc Jae Jung
  7. Ha Sung Woon
  8. 1Team
  9. INKIGAYO
Murder_Fucker214 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Please fix video for (G)I-DLE - was posted Kim Chung Ha video once again instead the right one

2

MimooooOO10 pts 21 hours ago 0
21 hours ago

Congrats! Gfriend 59th win ,All Kill Win in the show

Share

