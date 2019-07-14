G-FRIEND wins #1 on 'Inkigayo' + performances from Kim Chung Ha, SF9, (G)I-DLE, and more!

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols, along with actress Shin Eun Soo, Seventeen's Mingyu, solo artist Lim Ji Min, and VERIVERY's Kangmin!

On this episode, EXO's Baekhyun and BIGFLO's Euijin made their solo debuts with "UN Village" and "Insomnia," respectively. Nature returned with "I'm So Pretty," G-FRIEND returned with "Fever," Ha Sung Woon returned with "Blue," 1Team returned with "Rolling Rolling," Ben returned with "Thank You For Goodbye," and Parc Jae Jung made his comeback with "If Only."

As for the winner, Jang Hye Jin & Yoon Min Soo, G-FRIEND, and Kim Chung Ha were this week's nominees. In the end, G-FRIEND won with their song "Fever," making it their sixth music show win for the single overall.

Check out this week's performances below!





[DEBUT: EXO's Baekhyun]

[COMEBACK: Nature]

[COMEBACK: G-FRIEND]

[COMEBACK: Ha Sung Woon]

[COMEBACK: Ben]

[Kim Chung Ha]

[(G)I-DLE]

[fromis_9]

[SF9]