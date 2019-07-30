Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Which dramas and actors are most popular right now?

Good Data Corporation has revealed the most popular and top trending dramas and actors as of July 29.

The data company looked at news headlines, blogs, online communities, video clips, and social media from July 22 to 28 to figure out the most popular dramas and actors with viewers currently. tvN's 'Hotel Del Luna' topped the list as most popular drama, while Ong Seong Wu of the drama 'Moments of 18' ranked in at #1 among actors.

Take a look at the full top 10 lists below:

[Dramas]
1. tvN 'Hotel Del Luna' - 26.47%
2. tvN ' Search: WWW' - 16.21%
3. JTBC 'Moments of 18' - 11.58%

4. SBS 'Doctor John' - 5.68%
5. MBC 'Rookie HIstorian Goo Hae Ryung' - 5.21%
6. tvN 'Designated Survivor: 60 Days' - 4.45%
7. OCN 'Watcher' - 3.62%
8. KBS 'Perfume' - 3.21%
9. MBC 'Partners for Justice 2' - 2.53%
10. KBS 'Mother of Mine' - 2.38%

[Actors]
1. Ong Seong Wu - 'Moments of 18'
2. IU - 'Hotel Del Luna'
3. Yeo Jin Goo - 'Hotel Del Luna'
4. Lee Da Hee - 'Search: WWW'
5. Lim Soo Jung - 'Search: WWW'
6. Jeon Hye Jin - 'Search: WWW'
7. Kim Hyang Gi - 'Moments of 18'
8. JI Sung - 'Doctor John'
9. Jang Gi Yong - 'Search: WWW'
10. Shin Se Kyung - 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung'


Which dramas and actors would top your list?

enzoa299 pts 13 minutes ago 0
13 minutes ago

What's wrong with these people?!? Some of the entries are deliciously hilarious... 😁😂

"Actors" that barely speak and with a level of expressiveness comparable to rigor mortis.

Useless "dramas" that are dull photocopies of other dull dramas whose entire script can be written on a Post-It.

They probably deserve them.

exo_BAP_snsd14 pts 1 hour ago 4
1 hour ago

Reviews on hotel deluna? Don’t know if I should take the time to watch it or not

