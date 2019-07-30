Former EXO member Tao finds a beat in 'AI' Chinese MV

Former EXO member Tao has dropped his music video for "AI".
In the MV, Tao finds a beat as he faces different environments in a digital realm. His rap song "AI" follows Tao's last release "Stay Open" featuring Diplo and Mo in September of 2018.
Watch Tao's "AI" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
