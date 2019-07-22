VICTON's Han Seung Woo chosen as 'Produce X 101' group X1's leader

X1's oldest member Han Seung Woo has become the group's leader.



The decision was announced by the members during their very first VLIVE broadcast on July 22.



During the broadcast, each member of the 'Produce X 101' project group named their leader pick and explained why they found him to be a good choice.





When member Kang Min Hee selected Han Seung Woo, he called him "a person who needs no words," while member Son Dong Pyo described him by saying, "It seems like he would be appropriate as a leader because of his father-like dependability." Others who voted for him included Cha Jun Ho and Jo Seung Youn.



Han Seung Woo, however, put in a vote for Jo Seung Youn, complimenting him on versatility in singing, dancing, and rap and believing he will do a good job helping others with their skills. "I voted for him because he is the 'mood maker' of our team, and I feel like he would lead us through a fun atmosphere," he added.



When he found out that he was leader, he offered a few words, saying, "I'm receiving precious votes here as well. I will become a leader who is the first to take a step, and all of you, please follow me well. I will work really hard, so please take care of me."



Meanwhile, X1 is 'Produce X 101's project boy group and consists of former contestants Kim Yo Han, Kim Woo Seok, Han Seung Woo, Jo Seung Youn, Son Dong Pyo, Lee Han Gyul, Nam Do Hyun, Cha Jun Ho, Kang Min Hee, and Lee Eun Sang. Han Seung Woo, who first debuted as a member of VICTON, finished the competition in third place.