TWICE is promoting for makeup brand Estee Lauder and the behind the scenes cuts are so gorgeous that they could be part of the actual shoot.

JYP's blog released the members' BTS cuts on July 24. The girls display their feminine charm as they pose with and use the brand's products. TWICE is often known for their cute and bright image, but they have shown that they can also be elegant and sophisticated as well.

Check out some more cuts below and the rest of the photos here.